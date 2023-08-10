By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

CRANSTON, RI — On Tuesday night, the Massachusetts state champion Melrose 10-year-old All-Star baseball team pounded Wells, Maine, 17-3, in a five-inning mercy-rule game at the New England Regionals in Cranston, Rhode Island.

With that win, they improved to 2-1 in pool play with one game remaining, which was played on Wednesday after press time.

In the second game of the tournament, Melrose lost to Fairfield National, 2-0, on Sunday afternoon. Fairfield scored both of their runs in the top of the fifth inning. One came on a passed ball while the other one came on a wild pitch.

“It was a pitcher’s dual,” said Melrose head coach Dan Cordella. “Both teams also played good defense but we had those two plays that cost us.”

Owen Pillsbury was the starting pitcher as he went 3 1/3 innings. He gave up no runs, one hit, no walks and he struck out four.

Oliver Pechulis pitched the final 2 2/3 innings. He gave up no earned runs (two total), two hits, two walks and he struck out two.

“We hit the ball but they have a very good defense,” pointed out Cordella, as Melrose had three hits overall.

In the first game of the tournament last Saturday morning, Melrose blanked Salem, New Hampshire 5-0.

Mike Tierney was the winning pitcher going three innings. He gave up one hit, one walk and he fanned three.

Pillsbury pitched one inning and Ben Cordella pitched the final two innings as Cordella recorded his first save of the summer.

Both pitchers did not allow a hit.

“It was a brilliant combined effort,” stated Cordella. “Our defense behind them shined.”

Melrose played error-free ball.

The offense scored once in the third inning, twice in the fourth and two more time in the bottom of the fifth.

Tierney and Devan Sullivan both walked with the bases plugged for the two runs in the fourth.

Colin Ryder had an RBI in the third on a fielder’s choice while the two runs in the fifth were on Salem errors.

Melrose played the host team, Cranston, on Aug. 9 (results not available at press time).

If Melrose finishes in the top two in their pool, they will play for the New England title on Friday night (Aug. 11) at 7:30 p.m.