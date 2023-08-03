By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

MELROSE — Last Friday night, the Melrose Americans lost to the Sabertoooth Expos, 8-4, at Maplewood Park in Malden in Intercity League action.

With that result, the Americans fell to 10-12 while the Expos improved to 17-5 to stay in first place.

“It was our fifth game in six days and we ran out of pitching,” explained Americans head coach Kevin Burgoyne.

The Expos scored the final four runs of the night as the game was knotted at four after the second inning. The hosts scored once in the third and fifth innings and twice more in the bottom of the sixth.

Melrose had six hits in the game led by Melrose resident, Cory Bright, who went 2 for 3 with a walk. Bright, who had two doubles, also scored once and he knocked in one run.

John Jennings had a two-run homer in the first to left-center field while Dave Hunter had an RBI triple.

Will Hunter had an RBI single.

Will Gindel (1-1) was the losing pitcher going just 1 1/3 innings. He gave up four runs, four hits, five walks and he did not strike anybody out.

On July 26, the Americans lost to the guest Andre Chiefs, 16-4, at Morelli Field.

Leading, 6-2, the Chiefs turned this game into a rout with eight runs in the top of the third.

“That team has good hitters from the top to the bottom of their lineup,” admitted Burgoyne.

Melrose had nine hits overall as Jennings had a two-run homer in this one as well as this home run was to center field. He finished the night with three RBI.

Pat Costiagn had the team’s other RBI.

Greg Johnson fell to 1-2 on the hill going two innings. He gave up five earned runs (six total), seven hits, no walks and he didn’t record a strikeout.

On July 25, the Americans rolled over host Malden, 14-5, at Maplewood Park.

The team pounded out 15 hits off Maddog pitchers. Costigan led the attack going 4 for 5 with two RBI. Bright was 3 for 5 with one RBI and two runs scored.

Mike Nestor was 2 for 3 with four RBI while .Jack Beverly was 2 for 4 with one RBI.

Aidan Barry went 2 for 5 with a team-high five RBI with his biggest hit being a three-run shot to right.

“That ball would have been out of Fenway Park,” stated Burgoyne. “It was a bomb.”

Ronnie Luke was the winning pitcher going four innings. He gave up four runs, seven hits, two walks and he fanned six to go to 1-1.

Ryan Dolan, who lives in Melrose, pitched the final three frames to record the save.

Melrose wraps up the regular season on Friday night (Aug. 4) as they host the Lexington Bulldogs at 7:30 p.m.

The playoffs start next week.

The Americans entered this week in fourth place. They are trying to get to third so they can avoid a one-game play in against the fifth place team.

In the semifinal round, it is a best-of-three series as the Expos will play the winner of the one-game playoff while the second and third-place team will be the other series.