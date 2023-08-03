MELROSE — Daniel J. Cronin passed away on July 26 at the age of 61. He courageously battled health issues for over 40 years never giving up hope and fighting each battle with dignity and humor. His strength and determination were admirable. His memory will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone who loved him.

Daniel is predeceased by his father George Cronin, stepmother Lorelei Cronin and stepfather William Erndl. He is survived by his mother Mary Lee Erndl and siblings: Michael Cronin (Rita); Catherine Cronin; Timothy Cronin; Dennis Cronin (Michelle); Mary Nave (Michael); and Joseph Cronin (Christine). He was Uncle Dunkle/Funkle to John Guzzo; Joseph Guzzo (Tiffany); Valerie Brodsky (Jason); Christopher Cronin (Mary); Sean Cronin (Ashley); Tyler Cronin; Michaela Marshall; Michael Nave; Adrienne Saulnier; Madalyn Nave; Morgan Cronin; and Rylee Cronin. As well as many great nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visiting hours will be held at the Gately funeral home, 79 W. Foster St., Melrose on Friday, August 4 from 9 to 11 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment in Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY 10016-5337.

We will forever carry your memory in our hearts, rest in peace. To sign online condolence, visit www.gatelyfh.com.