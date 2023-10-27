MELROSE — The Melrose Dog Society will be hosting its annual Dog Halloween Costume contest Saturday, October 28 at the Melrose Dog Park, across from the Melrose High School from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Costume judging starts at 12 p.m. Prizes will be given for the most original, cutest, scariest and many more!

The Dog Society will also be collecting gently used blankets, towels, toys, collars and food for the Northshore Animal Shelter. We will also have raffles with the funds benefiting the Melrose Dog park improvements and Luna foundation of Aruba.

A variety of vendors will be onsite as well an opportunity to meet fellow-furry-four-legged-Melrosian’s in Halloween Costumes! For more info, visit www.facebook.com/groups/MelroseDogPark. Hope to see you and your furry friends this weekend!