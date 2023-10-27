MELROSE — To prepare for the upcoming snow season, the city of Melrose is currently seeking vendors to provide plowing services for winter 2023-2024. The city offers competitive rates for all equipment and vendors who can provide multiple pieces of equipment may qualify for premium rates.

While most of last year’s snow operation was dedicated to salting and road treatments, this year, extended forecasts are very wide-ranging, and the Melrose Department of Public Works (DPW) is preparing for every possible scenario, including by recruiting for highly sought-after snow contractors.

“We find ourselves in a difficult position in recruiting much-needed snow contractors to provide supplementary equipment and manpower,” said James Troup, director of Administration and Finance for the Melrose Department of Public Works. “Our rates are competitive with surrounding cities and towns as well as with the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.”

In addition to vendors who provide plowing services, the DPW is also seeking plows, backhoes, loaders and bobcats.

The DPW encourages the Melrose community to share this information with those who may be interested in applying to become a snow contractor or providing equipment.

For information and the seasonal packet, please call the City of Melrose DPW at 781-665-0142.