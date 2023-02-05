By JENNIFER GENTILE

BEDFORD—The Melrose High girl’s hockey team picked up another win on Monday, Jan. 30 when they traveled to The Edge in Bedford to face the Concord-Carlisle Patriots for the second time this season and once again beat their rivals, 7-4.

Melrose saw hat tricks from Lucy Clark and Ella Daniels, who scored first for Melrose at 7:04 of the first period. Concord-Carlisle tied the game a little over three minutes later and the teams went into the locker room tied 1-1.

Period two was wild with seven goals scored between the two teams (Melrose scoring four goals and Concord-Carlisle three). Melrose’s Lucy Clark scored two goals with another goal by Daniels to tie things up 4-4 until Nora Murray scored her second of the season with 0:11 seconds left in the period to give Melrose a 5-4 lead going into the final frame.

Melrose defense was led by Keira Twomey and Addison Savidge, who both shined in the final stanza, shutting out Concord-Carlisle in the period, and allowing freshman goaltender Ruby Hansen to slam the door shut for the victory.

Melrose coach Frank Sorrenti credited his team for their effort. “It was a good and well deserved win for the girls and they earned it with a tough and consistent effort.”

The win comes on the heels of a 8-2 loss against Winchester, a deceiving score with a solid initial effort from Melrose who scored first and faced only a 2-1 deficit at intermission. Julia McNeely found the net for Melrose (assisted by Grace Daniels) and Clark would chip in with an assist on the goal from Nora Murray (Class of 2026) who scored her first varsity goal for Melrose with a little over a minute left in the second period to give the girls a boost going into the locker room.

Notes Sorrenti, “Our defensive zone coverage is improving and the flow of our offensive game is starting to come together.”

Melrose also hosted Lexington/Watertown on Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Flynn Rink and lost 7-4, but saw quality offensive efforts from Julia McNeely (two goals and an assist) and saw a goal reach from Lucy Clark (three assists) and Ella Bonacorsi (also 2 assists).

Melrose is finding the net against tough competition, so the coach is optimistic. “In my opinion, our team is slowly improving and competing in every contest,” says Sorrenti.

Melrose next traveled to Stoneham at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday against the Spartans.