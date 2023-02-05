MELROSE AUTHOR Kip Wilson was recently recognized by State Representative Kate Lipper-Garabedian.

BOSTON—On January 18, 2023, State Representative Kate Lipper-Garabedian recognized Melrose resident Kip Wilson at the Massachusetts Book awards, which took place at the State House, for receiving 2020 Honors in Middle/Grade Young Adult Literature for her novel, “White Rose.” In 2020, State Representative Kate Lipper-Garabedian presented Kip with a congratulatory citation from the House of Representatives.

“White Rose” shares an unnerving story of Hitler’s Germany, a time and place that cannot countenance questioning of power, where defiance results in the tragic loss of life.

Kip Wilson portrays the strength and courage found in community and the power of nonviolent resistance to needless violence and death, following a group of university friends led by protagonist Sophie Scholl on their quest for a better world.