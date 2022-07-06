By DAN TOMASELLO

LYNNFIELD — A new era will begin at Lynnfield Middle School next fall.

LMS Assistant Principal Tom Sallee stepped down last week after agreeing earlier this spring to become the next principal of Stoneham Central Middle School. He served as Lynnfield Middle School’s assistant principal for the past six years.

“It’s difficult to leave Lynnfield and LMS,” said Sallee. “I’ve had a wonderful experience here and will miss the students, staff and families who I’ve been lucky enough to work so closely with for six years. The thing that I will miss the most is the relationships I’ve built with different people, from staff to students to families. They were the reasons why I came to work every day. However, it’s time for the next step, and I am excited about my opportunity in Stoneham.”

Middle School Principal Stephen Ralston said he enjoyed working with Sallee for the past six years.

“Tom has grown professionally throughout his six years as Lynnfield Middle School’s assistant principal,” said Ralston. “While we are sad to see him leave LMS, we are happy for him and his new adventure. He is ready to lead his own middle school. He is the fourth LMS assistant principal I have worked with who has moved on to become a middle school principal.”

Superintendent Kristen Vogel agreed with Ralston’s viewpoint.

“We are sad to see Tom leave our team in Lynnfield,” said Vogel. “He has been a wonderful member of the team who is grounded, thoughtful and reflective. I know he will be very successful in his new role as the leader of Stoneham Central Middle School. They are fortunate to have Tom as their leader.”

Ralston commended Sallee for bringing the Advisory Program and Pioneer Games to LMS.

“Tom is a champion for social-emotional learning,” said Ralston.

Sallee said he is looking forward to leading Stoneham Central Middle School.

“It’s an honor and exciting to be named as the next principal of Stoneham Central Middle School,” said Sallee. “It’s a great community and a great school. I look forward to getting to know everyone and learning even more about the school.”

Former Needham-based Pollard Middle School Assistant Principal Jeremy Greenwood has succeeded Sallee as LMS’ assistant principal. He served as Pollard Middle School’s assistant principal from July 2017 through June 2022.

“Jeremy was the best match and most qualified candidate we considered,” said Ralston.

Vogel agreed.

“Jeremy will be a terrific addition to our leadership team and the team at LMS,” said Vogel. “He brings extensive experience as an educator and leader to Lynnfield. We feel fortunate to have Jeremy joining us as an educational leader.”

Greenwood worked as a guidance counselor at Pollard Middle School from August 2012 through June 2017. He previously served as a school counselor at Abigail Adams Middle School in Weymouth from August 2003 through August 2012.

The new LMS assistant principal received an educational leadership degree from Bridgewater State College in May 2009. He earned a master of arts in Counseling Psychology from Boston College in May 2002. He received a bachelor of science degree in Psychology from James Madison University in May 2000.