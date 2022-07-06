LYNNFIELD — The Lynnfield Center Water District’s water restrictions are at Level 4, resulting in outdoor watering systems being fully restricted.

This measure is necessary to ensure that system pressures and potential fire suppression demands can be maintained at proper operating levels. Enforcement began this week.

The LCWD has maximized production levels of its system but demand, especially during overnight by outdoor use, is straining the district’s supply.

“Thank you in advance for your cooperation and we remain hopeful that restrictions can be reduced in the future,” said LCWD Superintendent John Scenna in a statement. “Please visit www.lcwd.us for the most up to date information.”