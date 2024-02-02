Baker, knitter and Boston Bruins fan

WAKEFIELD — Bernadette (Doucette) Muise was born in Quinan, Nova Scotia on June 15, 1931. She married her childhood sweetheart and next-door neighbor, Eli Muise in 1951. They moved to MA: Reading, later Wakefield and Tewksbury in 1955 where they raised their three children. They traveled back to Nova Scotia every summer for years to visit their many relatives still living there.

Bernie is survived by her daughter Camilla Ulrich (husband Alan) of Methuen; sons Gary Muise (wife Lauren Patriquin-Muise) of Wakefield; and Carl Muise of Jacksonville, FL; and Joanne Muise of VA; together with grandchildren Jaclyn Morrill, John Muise, Daniel Muise, Andrew Muise; and great grandchild Hayden Muise. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Eli; parents Alcide and Florence Doucette; her brothers Camille, Gerald and Clifford; and sisters Jacqueline and Lucille.

Bernie retired from Analog Devices, Wilmington in the early 2000s. Bernie and Eli lived in Tewksbury for 30+ years and were active in St. Williams Church. She was a terrific baker, a prolific knitter and an avid Boston Bruins fan. Bernie loved nothing more than having the whole family gathered for Sunday dinner, often for her delicious but labor intensive rappie pie.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Sunday, February 4 from 1 to 4 p.m. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield on Monday, February 5 at 10 a.m. Interment, Lakeside Cemetery, Wakefield. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to The Fitch Home, 75 Lake Ave., Melrose MA 02148, where she spent five wonderful years after Eli’s passing in 2015. For the online guestbook and directions, please visit www.mcdonaldfs.com.