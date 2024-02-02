Avid sports fan loved listening to The Bee Gees and doing crossword puzzles

WAKEFIELD — Barry R. Norton, age 71 of Wakefield, died on Wednesday, January 31 at the Brentwood Rehab Center in Danvers. He was born in Everett on July 14, 1952 and was the son of the late Henry and Jean (Everly) Norton.

Barry, “Bubba as he was known to family”, was everything you would want as a husband, father, brother, friend and uncle. He was tremendously kind, compassionate and willing to lend a hand in any way he could. Barry enjoyed listening to music by The Bee Gees and singing along with The Three Tenors. He could always be found doing crossword puzzles and would always have two pens in his shirt pocket at the ready. He was an avid Boston sports fan and saw many championship games over his lifetime. He loved talking sports with his best friend of over 40 years Larry Hill, who brought him his favorite football magazines for his birthday every year.

Barry’s greatest joy in life was sharing 34 years of marriage with his beloved Rose and being a father to his son Matthew and daughter Kyleigh. He and Matt developed an inseparable bond over their shared love of sports, often talking for hours on end about their favorite teams. Together they witnessed the Red Sox clinch the 2013 World Series at Fenway Park. Barry and Kyleigh loved building legos together, completing many sets over the years, fishing and snorkeling in Wolfeboro, NH each summer. Barry was often teased about being a fish, often the last one out of the water. Barry will be remembered as a great man, loving husband, enthusiastic Dad and the greatest sports fan to ever live.

He was the beloved husband of Rose M. Norton. He was the loving father of Matthew V. Norton and Kyleigh R. Norton of Wakefield. He was the brother of Scott Norton of St. Petersburg, FL, Denise Fiorentino of Holderness, NH. and Kim Laughton of Medford.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Monday, February 5 from 4 to 7 p.m. His funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, February 6 at 11 a.m. Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield. In lieu of flowers, donations in Barry’s name can be made to St. Jude’s Childrens Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105. For the online guestbook and directions, please visit www.mcdonaldfs.com.