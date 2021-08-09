WAKEFIELD — Wakefield Fire Chief Michael Sullivan is pleased to announce the promotion of Wakefield Firefighter Steven Bivens to Fire Lieutenant. Lieutenant Bivens will fill the vacancy in the department’s ranks created by the retirement of Wakefield Fire Lieutenant Robert J. Taggart.

Lieutenant Steven Bivens is a six-year member of the department, having transferred to the Wakefield Fire Department after previously serving an additional seven years with the Marblehead Fire Department. Steven is a certified Emergency Medical Technician and a graduate of the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy. He holds an associate’s degree in Fire Science from North Shore Community College.

Lieutenant Bivens is a veteran of the United States Coast Guard, where he participated in several humanitarian missions including the rescue of Cuban and Haitian immigrants while assigned to the Coast Guard Cutter Confidence as well as the relief mission to the City of New Orleans following Hurricane Katrina.

Lieutenant Bivens was sworn in by Wakefield Town Clerk Betsy Sheeran during a brief ceremony at the Public Safety Building on August 5, 2021. Wakefield Fire Chief Michael Sullivan was pleased with the promotion of Lieutenant Bivens, wishing him well in his newly appointed position.