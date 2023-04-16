THE MELROSE boy’s lacrosse team faced their arch- rivals Wakefield on Tuesday for the only regular season meeting, a year after they faced each other in playoffs. The Warriors topped Melrose once more, at home at Fred Green Field, 10-3. Melrose’s Colin Fahey scored two of Melrose’s goals and Nick Hitchman the other. Time will tell if these two will meet again in playoffs. Stay tuned. (Jennifer Gentile photo)