TONY CASCIANO (center), a NRHS sophomore, competed in the USA Men’s Gymnastics Olympic Development level 10 Regional championships recently at Springfield College and is the 2023 Regional Champion on the floor apparatus. In total, he scored 5 medals with gold on floor, and silver medals on Horizontal Bar, Parallel Bars, Vault, and the All Around. He will compete in the national championships next month in Oklahoma City where he will represent New England on the Men’s Level 10 Regional Team. (Courtesy Photo)