MEDFORD—On Saturday, April 6, 2024 from 10:00-12:00 p.m. at the Flynn Rink in Medford the Melrose Youth Hockey Organization is hosting a Bruins Alumni v. Melrose Hockey fundraising game to raise money for MYH and the Dana Farber Cancer Institute.

“We have had a number of kids and families affected by cancer and have received care at DFCA,” said organization representative Garth Savidge. “For MYH, funds generated will be used to provide financial assistance on registration fees for low-moderate income families, provide jerseys and equipment for the program as well as coaching/clinic opportunities and tournament registration for our youth members.”

Tickets remain available, with over 100 tickets sold so far. They are $20.00 adult and $15.00 children. To purchase, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/melrose-youth-hockey-bruins-alumni-game-tickets-837943059247

And to donate, visit, https://fanthem.io/give/bbaa/2023-2024-bruins-alumni-games/boston-bruins-alumni-vs-melrose

Those who are interested in corporate sponsorship can join an already esteemed list of local businesses such as Barrett Tree Service, Billy’s Roast Beef, Avelar Massage, Erik’s Barber Shop, Hinge Fitness, Coldwell Banker RE, Signature Printing among others.

Melrose Youth Hockey has been around for over 40 years offering youth hockey practices and skills, competition with regular season games and tournaments. Ages 6-16 for both boys and girls. Each year they have a Learn to Play Program, half ice development for our Coed Mites (Age 8 and under) and Full Ice competition for Coed Squirts (Age 9-10) Peewee (Age 11-12 ) Bantam (Age 13-14) and Midget (14+) We also have Girls Programs at U8, U10, U12 and U14 and U19. (Half Season)

These programs feed Middle School Teams (through the Rec Center) and MHS Varsity teams with collaboration with varsity coaches Ciccarello and Sorrenti who share/adjust MYH ice time for practices and have youth hockey clinics with volunteers from skaters on the varsity teams.

While hockey is an inherently expensive sport for ice time and equipment, MYH has one of the lowest annual registration fees of other Town Youth Hockey Programs and is half the price of many Club Hockey fees. They have an equipment locker to help families in need with equipment and have a program (Burke Fund) that is used to offer financial assistance to families and improve access to the sport.