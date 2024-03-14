MELROSE—High Level Basketball Clinic is returning to Melrose this summer. The sessions will be held from June 24-26 and July 1-3rd. Information is as follows:

Times: 9:00am to 2:00pm

Ages: Boys Grades 2 through 9

Location: Marcoux Gym (Melrose Middle School/High School)

Tuition $195.00 each week. ($370 for both weeks)

Checks can be made payable to HIGH LEVEL Basketball. There will be a snack bar with pizza, drinks, and snacks on sale for the clinics in June. Director is Danny Burns, head coach of the Melrose High boy’s basketball team. Contact: dburns@melroseschools.com or 781 570-1826

The clinic encourages any level of play including beginners to join. We will try to determine the level of instruction to the individual needs of the student. Students will get to work with current high school Melrose coaches and current and former Melrose High School basketball players

Includes:

Fundamental Drill Stations.

Two games daily.

Foul shooting contest.

3 on 3 competitions/Shooting Competitions

Free Prizes and trivia challenges

Individual and Team Awards

Daily Schedule

8:30 Gym Opens

9:00 Attendance and Stretching

9:15 Fundamental Dribbling Stations

10:00 Competition Drills

11:00 First Game

12:00 Lunch

1:00 Mini Lecture or Trivia Challenge (prizes given out)

1:15 Second Game

2:00 Departure