MELROSE — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Stoneham and Wakefield is participating in the Summer Food Service Program this July and August. Meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.

Meals will be provided, at a first come, first serve basis, at the sites and times as follows: Saugus Teen Center, Square One Mall, 1201 Broadway W135, Saugus, July 8-August 23; Hall Memorial Pool, 4 N Border Rd., Stoneham, July 8-August 23; South School, 7 Summer St., Stoneham, July 8-August 23; and Hesseltine Playground, 23 Ruggles St., Melrose, July 8-August 23.

