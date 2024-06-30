MELROSE — Plastic plant containers, the hard pots and the flimsy eight pack ones are not recyclable curbside or at the DPW Yard. Why not? It’s because three primary resins are used to manufacture horticultural pots and each is processed differently.

But there is good news! We checked with garden centers such as Lowe’s and Home Depot and many smaller, local ones to learn that they accept them. Some manufacturers are now producing new pots out of bioplastics. Others are manufacturing compostable pots made from things like cow manure.

Want more information on recycling and how to reduce waste? Visit the Zero Waste Melrose website at zerowastemelrose.org.