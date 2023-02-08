RYAN HOOPER scored his first varsity goal in Lynnfield’s win over North Reading on Saturday at McVann-O’Keefe Rink. The Pioneers are the only undefeated team left in the state after Essex Tech fell to Shawsheen on Saturday. (LHS Hockey Photo)

By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

PEABODY — The Lynnfield High boys’ hockey team entered this week as the state’s lone undefeated team thanks to a 6-3 home win over North Reading last Saturday afternoon at the McVann-O’Keefe Rink in Peabody.

With that home victory, the Pioneers improved to 13-0-1 and 8-0 in the CAL as they completed the season sweep over the Hornets. North Reading, meanwhile, fell to 5-9-1 overall and 2-6-1 in the CAL.

“I was pleased with the way we came out early and we got in the driver’s seat,” said Pioneers head coach Jon Gardner, as his squad led 3-1 after the first period.

Dylan Damiani scored first 4:05 in assisted by Evan Rocha and Jack Neenan. At the 5:38 mark, Damiani struck again with Rocha and Neenan both assisting on that tally as well.

With 8:28 remaining, Will Norton made it 3-0 with Tim Sullivan and Nick Lucich assisting.

The Hornets got on the scoreboard with just under five minutes left to trail by two going into the second stanza.

With 10:07 left in the second, Lynnfield made it a three-goal advantage again as Rocha lit the lamp assisted by Damiani and Lucas Cook. Zac Benedetto then scored his first-career goal, unassisted, with 5:54 left.

Ryan Hooper then scored his first-career goal, assisted by Benedetto with 3:08 left to make it 6-1.

North Reading got a couple of cosmetic goals in the third period including a power play one on the last one to make the final score more respectable.

Lynnfield outshot North Reading, 33-20. Goalie, Dan McSweeney, improved to 13-0-1 making 13 saves while freshman, Mike Marenghi, had four saves in mop-up duty. It was Marenghi’s career debut in net.

On Feb. 1, the Pioneers blanked visiting Hamilton-Wenham 3-0. All three goals were scored in the opening period. Rocha scored 8:13 in assisted by Neenan and Damiani. Jack Carpenter then made it 2-0 on the power play assisted by the Norton twins, Will and Aidan, with 1:52 left.

Just 14 seconds later, Rocha scored again, to make it 3-0. Damiani and Neenan both assisted.

“It was like the North Reading game with the start we got off to,” recalled Gardner. “We have been really good in the first and third periods this year.”

McSweeney posted his second shutout of the winter as LHS outshot the Generals on goal 30-18.

On Feb. 8, the Pioneers go to Veterans Memorial Rink in Haverhill to take on host Pentucket at 7 p.m. On Feb. 11, Lynnfield hosts Rockport at noon.

The Rockport game is the team’s Senior Day as the six Pioneer 12th-graders will be honored before the game starting roughly around 11:45 a.m.