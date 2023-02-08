By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

LYNNFIELD — In a rare Sunday afternoon game, the Lynnfield High boys’ basketball team nipped guest Stoneham, 49-48, as Alex Fleming hit a game-winning 3-pointer from just beyond the top of the key at the buzzer to set off a huge celebration.

With that non-league victory, the Pioneers improved to 10-6 as they officially punched their ticket to the MIAA Division 3 state tournament. If is the first time the team has qualified for the states since the 2017-2018 squad and just one year after recording only one win.

“It was the most exciting win of the year,” stated Pioneers head coach Jon Bakopolus. “We were down by five heading into the final minute but showed a lot of poise.”

They also completed the season sweep over the Spartans who they beat, 57-51, back on Dec. 17.

The Pioneers started this game strong out of the gates as they led, 18-5, after the first quarter. However, the Spartans (3-13) recovered and cut the lead to five (28-23) at the half.

Stoneham, a team out of the tough Middlesex League, then outscored the locals, 13-8, in the third quarter to knot the score at 36 heading into the fourth.

Fleming finished with 14 points and 13 rebounds while Alex Gentile had 14 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Gavin Deluties, who also had a huge 3-pointer in the final minute, had 11 points and tied Gentile in assists with five.

Chris Daniels, who had a big steal that led to the game-winner, chipped in eight points.

Colin Farren led the Spartans with 20 points.

Last Friday evening in Cape Ann League action, the Pioneers defeated host Pentucket, 47-36, up in West Newbury. Lynnfield was able to compete the season sweep over the Panthers as they won the first meeting, 46-21, back on Jan. 6.

This game was nip-and-tuck for most of the night as Lynnfield only led by one (32-31) after the third quarter before outscoring the Panthers, 15-5, in the fourth.

“Our defense stepped up in the second half,” recalled Bakopolus. “James (Sharkey) sparked the defense and had four steals.”

Lynnfield improved to 6-5 in the Cape Ann League.

Deluties had 15 points while Fleming notched another double-double with 12 points and 11 boards. Daniels chipped in 10 points while Gentile had nine points and five steals.

On Jan. 31, the Pioneers lost at home to Georgetown by a final score of 62-49.

“They have one of the premier teams in our league,” said Bakopolus. “They had two big runs against us and we kind of fizzled out after the second one.”

After a slow start that got them down by 11 in the first quarter, the Pioneers recovered and cut the Royals lead to one (25-24) at halftime.

With the score knotted at 37 late in the third quarter, the Royals went on a monster, 22-0, run that lasted until halfway through the fourth quarter.

Gentile led the Pioneers with 20 points while Deluties was second with 15. Fleming led the team in rebounds with 13.

Lynnfield visits rival North Reading on Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. The Hornets won the first meeting, 50-49, back on Jan. 20. The Pioneers then welcome Newburyport on Feb. 14 at 6:30 p.m. as Lynnfield will also try to get a split of the season series against the Clippers.