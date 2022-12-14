MATT ELWELL celebrates his first of two goals in Wakefield’s 8-1 win over Matignon last night. (Dan Pawlowski Photo)

By DAN PAWLOWSKI

WAKEFIELD — The Wakefield High boys’ hockey team kicked off their season with an impressive 8-1 win over Matignon at the Stoneham Ice Arena last night.

The Warriors scored three goals to take a 3-0 lead after one period and after a scoreless second, exploded for five goals in the third.

The Warriors had seven different goal-scorers as a balanced and deep team game served as a blueprint they will try to replicate throughout the season.

Wakefield was led by senior Jack Curran who had a goal and 3 assists. Senior captain Matt Elwell had 2 goals. Senior captains Bobby DeFeo and Joe Colliton each had a goal and an assist.

Senior Sean Hogan and juniors Tylor Roycroft and Dylan Wickwire each added goals.

The local Warriors outshot the Warriors of the Cambridge Prep school 50-11.

Elwell opened the scoring with a tip in front about three minutes into the season off a shot from Colliton and also assisted by Curran.

Wakefield’s defense was stout all game, started by junior Brian Purcell who broke up a 2-on-1 on a dangerous chance. DeFeo then weaved around two defenders at the tail end of a power play and buried an off-angle shot top-shelf to give his team a 2-0 lead with 6:12 remaining.

Just 12 second later, the Warriors would strike again when freshman Tommy DeFeo got the puck to sophomore Cam DePrizio who took it around the Matignon cage and found Wickwire for a one-timer in front.

Matignon pushed back late in the period but senior goalie Dom DeAngelis (10 saves) made three stops, his best on a high, stick-side shot that he shrugged up and trapped to halt the action.

The two teams battled for possession throughout most of the 2nd with Wakefield getting the better chances but not being able to finish.

Wakefield found another gear in the third, especially in the middle part of the period when they rattled off four goals in about five minutes.

Colliton opened the scoring of the final period on a quick shot off a faceoff win by Curran.

Hogan hammered home a rebound after multiple chances with an assist to Leone to make it 5-1 after Matignon scored their only goal.

Wakefield’s penalty kill was impressive all night, only allowing two shots on three Matignon power plays. The first PK line of Curran, Elwell, Colliton and sophomore Trevor Veilleux played well as a group and they capitalized with a shorthanded goal when Curran picked off a pass and patiently waited for the Matignon goalie to make a move as he deked and finished on a breakaway to make it 6-1.

A long, blueline shot from senior John Regan found its way in with a tip credited to Elwell in front. Curran picked up his fourth point of the night with an assist on that goal.

Roycroft capped the scoring on a rebound finish after another strong cycle from the Warriors with assists going to Bobby DeFeo and sophomore Daegan Pothier.

The Warriors, who were technically the away team in this one, will stay in their red, road jerseys for a while and say goodbye to the Stoneham Arena until a Jan. 8 game against Wilmington with five games in-between.

Wakefield will start that road trip with a tough test against Arlington at the Ed Burns Arena on Saturday at 8 p.m. The Spy Ponders beat the Warriors 5-0 last year on their way to a No. 6 seed in the Div. 1 tournament and a trip to the state semifinals.

Wakefield travels to O’Brien Ice Rink to meet Woburn on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 5 p.m.