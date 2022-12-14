SIX-YEAR-OLD JJ shares his Christmas list with the Big Guy at Santa’s Headquarters on the Common. Children are welcome to visit Santa between now and Dec. 23 and tell Santa what they would like for Christmas this year. Santa will be at his Headquarters on the Common Monday through Friday from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sponsored by the Wakefield Lions Club.
About The Author
Related Posts
Warrior boys’ hoop starts season with statement win over Lexington
December 16, 2022
Seeing double
December 16, 2022
Dates set for local votes on high school project
December 16, 2022
Sports Page: December 16, 2022
December 16, 2022