SIX-YEAR-OLD JJ shares his Christmas list with the Big Guy at Santa’s Headquarters on the Common. Children are welcome to visit Santa between now and Dec. 23 and tell Santa what they would like for Christmas this year. Santa will be at his Headquarters on the Common Monday through Friday from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sponsored by the Wakefield Lions Club.