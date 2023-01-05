THE MHS boy’s basketball team celebrates their Hoop Fest Holiday Tournament win at Somerville High. They have improved to 4-2 on the season with Wakefield (4-1) on tap, making this Friday evening’s game at home against the Warriors a big one. (courtesy photo, Joe Davis)

Three in a row for Melrose (4-2)

By JENNIFER GENTILE

MELROSE—The Melrose High boys’ basketball team is on an official winning streak following a fantastic double overtime victory over Reading at home on Tuesday evening, a thriller that saw Melrose clinch the win after six quarters by a score of 73-65. Coming off two holiday tournament wins over the new year break, Melrose is now 4-2 on the season.

Against the Rockets, Melrose’s Miles Nzui simply had a game with 23 points, including essentially, the game winner: a three pointer that drew a foul for a complete four points to put Melrose ahead in the final stretch. Melrose had drawn overtime with a regulation score of 55-55 and an OT tie at 63-63.

It was simply a back-and-forth contest in the first four quarters with the teams swapping ties at 15-15 and 20-20 early, behind baskets from senior capt. Cam Lippie and sophomore John Arens. In the second, Miles Nzui, Nasir Monteiro and Connor Brophy gave Melrose a brief lead of 27-24 and Cam Lippie drew an and-one to put Melrose up 30-24 at the half.

In the third, senior Jake Bird put Melrose up with an opening basket and John Arens also drew an and-one to give Melrose a larger lead of 37-31. Connor Brophy had a hot third quarter drawing an and-one and hitting for two on the foul line, Cam Lippie connected with senior capt. Ellis Davis and soon Nasir Monteiro hit a buzzer beater at the end of regulation to force overtime, 55-55.

Melrose showed brawn in the opening minutes of the overtime period, with Ellis Davis scoring first on an impressive trey. From there, Miles Nzui kicked his game into overdrive, drawing an offensive foul and taking care of things on the foul line. Melrose had a lead of 63-61 with just 30 seconds left but (oops) fouled a Rocket shooter on a three pointer, which sent their player to the line. Two out of three shots were enough to force double overtime.

Nzui essentially clinched victory for Melrose in the 6th quarter, first with a basket, then a foul line appearance and then the fateful three pointer that also drew a foul and gave Melrose an extended lead of 71-65 while Melrose’s John Arens sealed things up with two for a final 73-65 score.

It was without a doubt Melrose’s most uplifting win of the year, and it comes on the heels of their great showing at the Somerville Highlanders Hoop Fest tournament over New Year’s weekend at Somerville High. It was a big day for Melrose who took the two-day tournament after wins over Greater Lowell and host Somerville. For their efforts, Melrose saw two of its players earn top honors, with Miles Nzui taking MVP award and Cam Lippie earning All- Tourney honors.

Melrose took a day one win over Greater Lowell, 55-43. It was a big game from senior Jake Bird who came off the bench to hit an astounding five three pointers, joining Cam Lippie and Mile Nzui in lead scoring with 15.

Melrose faced a tough challenge from Somerville on day 2 but persevered, winning 52-42. Melrose took a first quarter lead of 15-11 before the Highlanders went on a second quarter run and took a lead of 7 before Melrose regained control at halftime 30-29, behind a three from Nasir Monteiro. Melrose mixed things up at halftime and it worked.

Says Melrose head coach Dan Burns, “Somerville was a great team win for us. Second half we changed defenses and played a 1-3-1 zone that really made them struggle.”

Cam Lippie had a big second half and led overall with 18 points. Nzui finished with 14 and Ellis Davis had 9.

At 4-2, Melrose is now awaiting a very big match up tonight against a tough Wakefield team. This will be a classic ML Freedom showdown and must see for fans. Tip-off is 5:00 p.m. and the girls hoop game will follow.