SENIOR CAPT. Sofia Smith had 12 points in Melrose’s home win against Malden last week. (Jennifer Gentile photo)

Watertown, Malden victories have them 2-2

By JENNIFER GENTILE

MELROSE—The Melrose High girls basketball team rang out 2022 on a winning note by picking up a 58-17 victory over Malden at home at the Melrose Middle School gym on Dec. 23.

This follows a previous Middlesex Freedom win over Watertown, 42-34, on the road on Dec. 16. Now, Melrose (2-2) looks forward to more ML competition this week, including unbeaten Wakefield, whom they host tonight at 7:00 p.m.

Against the Golden Tornadoes, Melrose enjoyed an abundance of scoring, led by Sofia Smith and Lily Nolan for 12 points each.

It was also a great night for Melrose underclassmen, including new players Sofia DiCalogero and Ali Leeman, who got their feet wet and had a number of baskets and assists. Senior vets Elaine Albuja and Lily Kavanaugh also turned the lights out against Malden in the final quarter. Overall, it was a solid effort offensively and on defense, as Melrose limited Malden to just 4 points when they took an enormous 34-4 lead at halftime. That number would only increase by 13 in the second half after a few three pointers by Malden. But overall, it was a lopsided contest that allowed Melrose to use their bench, which paid dividends.

Melrose’s starting five, Megan Casey, Scarlett D’Addario, Chloe Gentile, Sofia Smith and Gia Vlajkovic, did the job early with Smith and Vlajkovic scoring game-opening points. Megan Casey and Chloe Gentile would connect to put Melrose out to a 19-2 lead and a terrific three pointer by Smith put Melrose up 22-2 early. New player Sofia DiCalogero impressed with her aggressive play and she found the basket twice to help Melrose take a 34-4 halftime lead.

In the third, Emily Lucien and Scarlett D’Addio found the net and Elaine Albuja earned numerous assists down the stretch, setting up Chloe Gentile for a basket, Ali Leeman for a layup and scores by Lily Kavanaugh, who had two straight, plus steals, to shut the door on Malden. A late trey by Lily Nolan also added to the offensive onslaught, 58-17.

The win comes on the heels of their first season victory over Watertown. Melrose was led in scoring by Chloe Gentile and Sofia Smith, both with 12.

Melrose hit a speed bump earlier in the season in a loss against Belmont, but at 2-2, will look forward to facing Middlesex Freedom teams in the coming weeks, including an unbeaten Wakefield, who will serve as a major test when Melrose host the Warriors this Friday evening at 7:00 p.m. following the boy’s game at 5:00 p.m.

Melrose will next host Winchester at home on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m.