THE LHS boys’ basketball brought a 2-0 record into their road matchup against Newburyport on Tuesday after press time. The Pioneers travel to Saugus on Thursday at 7 p.m. (LHS Boys’ Basketball Photo)

By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

LYNNFIELD — It was a memorable home opener for the Lynnfield High boys’ basketball team last Friday night as they clobbered Hamilton-Wenham, 74-46, in their first Cape Ann League game of the 2022-2023 campaign.

With that win, the Pioneers improved to 2-0 overall and 1-0 in the CAL as they have exceeded their win total from last year when they won just one game.

“It was a total team effort,” said Pioneers head coach John Bakopolus. “We had 23 assists and played active man-to-man defense.”

Lynnfield led wire-to-wire as they were up, 38-17, at the half and continued to pour it on in the second half.

Red-hot 3-point shooting and balanced scoring was the key for the Pioneers as they knocked down 13 3-pointers. They also had four players score over 10 points.

Sophomore guard, Gavin Deluties, led the way with 17 and junior forward, Chris Daniels, was second with 14. Senior co-captain, Alex Gentile, was right behind with 12 and sophomore forward, Alex Fleming, added 11.

Fleming also had 10 rebounds to lead the team.

The next two games for the Pioneers will be non-league contests.

On Dec. 22, they visit Saugus at 7 p.m. They then go to Stoneham on Dec. 27 with tip-off for that game starting at 1 p.m. since it is school vacation week.