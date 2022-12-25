THE MELROSE High wrestling team made their mark at the 2022 Sons of Italy Tournament at the Shriner’s Auditorium in Wilmington last weekend. Melrose placed several wrestlers in the top 3, including Alec McLaughlin and Oto Albanese. They also crowned two champs, Brayden Marceau and Mike Thomas, who are pictured with coaches Travis Tremblay, Eric Johnson and Larry Tremblay. Congrats to Melrose! (courtesy photo)