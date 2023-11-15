THE NO. 2 LHS boys’ soccer team advanced to the Div. 4 Final Four with a 2-1 win over No. 7 Monument Mountain on Saturday at Lynnfield High. After press time: The Pioneers defeated No. 3 Hampshire Regional 2-1. They move on to the State Finals on Saturday, Nov. 18 against No. 9 Monomoy. Location and time TBA at www.miaa.net. (Courtesy Photo)

Published November 15, 2023



Boys’ soccer advances to state semifinals with 2-1 win over Monument Mountain

Took on Hampshire Regional on Tuesday after press time

By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

LYNNFIELD — On a sunny, cool, windy day last Saturday afternoon, the Lynnfield High boys’ soccer team hosted Monument Mountain in the MIAA Division 3 quarterfinals.

The Pioneers ended up winning a hard-fought game, 2-1.

With the victory, the 2nd-seeded Pioneers improved to 17-2-2 as they took on Hampshire Regional on Nov. 14 in the semifinal round out in Leominster (results not available at press time).

The 7th-seeded Spartans, who had to travel 143 miles each way for the game on Saturday, ended the 2023 campaign at 12-5-4.

Dillon Reilly, the team’s top scorer this fall, scored both Pioneer goals in the opening half. The junior’s first tally came midway through the first half as sophomore Rocco Scenna had a through ball pass to Reilly at midfield. He then went down the right side and his shot from 18-yards out found the right side of the Spartan net.

“It was a great assist and finish,” stated Lynnfield head coach Brent Munroe.

With a little over five minutes remaining in the first half, the Pioneers struck again as Reilly chipped a shot over goalie Marco Kononenko (six saves) when he came out to challenge the shot.

Nate Clancy was credited with the assist.

“That goal gave us the momentum we needed,” pointed out Munroe. “It is much different protecting a two-goal lead as opposed to a one-goal lead.”

The second half was back and fourth but the Spartans finally broke through with just over one minute left in the game as Adam Linazi scored assisted by Sean Scarbro.

“It was a great crossing pass,” said Munroe.

From there, the Pioneers were able to hold on.

“They have an excellent team,” said Munroe. “I watched them on YouTube and that was very helpful for us because they scored seven goals in their previous game.”

Pioneer goalkeeper, Kelan Cardinal, made eight saves.

“Three of those were great ones,” said Munroe, about the junior who went to 17-2-2 in goal.

On Nov. 8, the Pioneers blanked visiting Abington, 2-0, in the Round of 16.

With the loss, the 18th-seeded Green Wave ended the year at 11-7-2.

Just like the Monument Mountain game, Reilly scored both goals for the locals.

“He has been clutch this postseason,” said Munroe about the forward.

His first goal came midway through the first half as he chipped a shot over goalkeeper Derek Nutall. Junior Tyler Maddocks assisted.

Fifteen minutes into the second half, Maddocks got fouled in the box as the team was awarded a penalty kick. Reilly scored on the kick going top right.

Cardinal posted the shutout with 10 stops.

“They are a very good team and had as many chances as we did,” said Munroe. “We just did a better job capitalizing on them and Kelan played well.”

If the Pioneers beat Hampshire Regional, they will play the winner of No. 5 Gardner vs. No. 9 Monomoy in the state title game on Nov. 18 (location and time unknown as of press time).