Paraprofessional worked for Lynn schools

LYNNFIELD — Mildred F. Johnson, 99, of Lynnfield and a Lynn native, died on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023 in Burlington.

Mildred was born in Lynn on June 19, 1924, and was the daughter of the late Ralph H. and Alice (Pendleton) Field. She was a graduate of Lynn Classical High School as a member of the Class of 1942.

Mrs. Johnson had worked in the Lynn Public Schools as a teachers’ aide for many years and also served as president of the Lynn Public Schools Paraprofessional organization. She had also worked for the former Lynn Convalescent Home as an activities coordinator and was an active member of Sacred Heart Church of Lynn.

She was the beloved wife of the late Robert A. Johnson Sr. She was the loving mother of Robert A. Johnson and his wife, Linda, of North Reading; Richard F. Johnson and his wife, Peggy, of Rowley; and Karl R. Johnson and his partner, Linda Case, of Newburyport. She was the sister of the late Ralph and Richard Field and Alice Harney. She was the loving grandmother of Megan Medur, Elizabeth Hurton, and the late Richard Johnson Jr. and Meredith Johnson. She is also survived by her great grandchildren: Charlotte, Justin, Lilly, Addison, Claire and Theresa.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Avenue, Wakefield on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023 from 3-7 pm. Funeral services will be private.

Contributions in Mildred Johnson’s name may be made to Saint Jude Childrens Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN 38105.