THE LHS boys’ soccer team picked up a huge win over rival North Reading, 1-0 on Monday, their fifth victory in a row. (LHS Boys’ Soccer Photo)

By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

LYNNFIELD — First place in the Cape Ann League Kinney Division was on the line Monday afternoon as the Lynnfield High boys’ soccer team hosted North Reading one a slightly rainy, cool day.

The Pioneers won a hard-fought, 1-0 game as Dillon Reilly scored in the 20th-minute of the first half. It was his team-high 18th goal of the year.

On the scoring play, Rocco Scenna’s free kick hit the post and Reilly was able to head home the rebound.

“It was an evenly-played game,” said Pioneers head coach Brent Munroe, as the teams had a scoreless tie in the first meeting this fall. “They have a very good team.”

With that victory, the Pioneers improved to 12-1-1 overall and 11-0-1 in the CAL as they are now in the driver’s seat to clinch the Kinney Division crown.

Pioneer goalie, Kelan Cardinal, made two saves to go to 12-1-1 as he posted his 11th shutout of the year.

It was a successful Senior Day last Saturday for the team as the Pioneers blanked Essex Tech 5-0 to complete the season sweep over the CAL newcomer Hawks.

Before the game, the four Pioneer 12th-graders were honored.

Lynnfield scored twice in the opening half and three more times in the second one. Dhimitri Dono led the attack with his first-career two-goal game.

“He was great,” stated Munroe, about the midfielder. “He has been a great four-year player for us and was in the right place at the right time.”

Joel Anthony, Reilly and Brendan Sokop scored the three other goals.

Reilly assisted on Anthony’s and Sokop’s goals while Alessandro Raimondi assisted on Reilly’s tally.

Cardinal had an easy day in net having to make only one stop.

On Oct. 10, the Pioneers beat guest Manchester Essex also by the count of 5-0.

Lynnfield took control of this one early as they led, 4-0, at the half.

Anthony, who missed the previous five games due to injury, had a great return scoring twice and adding a pair of assists.

“He is one of our key offensive players,” pointed out Munroe, about the junior forward.

Reilly, Raimondi and Tyler Maddocks had the three other goals against the Hornets.

Cardinal had another easy day in net as he made one save.

On Wednesday (Oct. 18), the Pioneers host Rockport at 4 p.m.

Lynnfield then visits Amesbury on Oct. 20 and then goes to West Newbury to take on Pentucket looking for the season sweep over the Panthers.

Both of those games will also start at 4 p.m.

Lynnfield entered this week ranked 2nd in the MIAA Division 4 power rankings.