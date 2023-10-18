PIONEER linemen celebrate a hard-earned victory over an always-tough Amesbury with QB Tyler Adamo (No. 15, 221 passing yards, 2 TD, 1 rushing TD). Pictured from left to right is Anthony Morales (54), Walter Radulski (72), Alex Baldini (50), Quinn Hardisty (62) and Devin O’Connor (75). (Courtesy Photo)

By JAMES CRANNEY

AMESBURY – Last Friday night, ESPN2 broadcasted the highly anticipated Buford vs. Mill Creek high school football game. While many tuned in for the showdown in Georgia, about 1,000 miles north were two other undefeated programs slugging it out to remain unbeaten.

For the first time since the 2016 season, the Lynnfield Pioneers sat at 5-0 as they traveled to hostile Landry Stadium to take on the 4-0 Redhawks of Amesbury.

“Amesbury is a tough place to play,” commented Pioneers head coach Pat Lamusta. “We needed to prove to ourselves that we can compete against a downhill run team.”

Averaging 38 points per game out of the Power T formation, the Redhawk offense have been running rampant over Cape Ann League defenses. On the other side however, Lynnfield’s stout defense has been allowing about one touchdown per game. There may not have been any ESPN cameras under the lights of Landry Stadium, but the stage was set for an old-school CAL Baker slugfest that Lynnfield would win in the final rounds by a final score of 24-14.

An interception on the first play from scrimmage was not how the Pioneers wanted to start the game, but gave their defense its first shot at the red-hot Red Hawk offense. Amesbury began from Lynnfield’s 40-yard line and slowly worked their way into the redzone. After getting the ball inside the 10-yard line, the Red Hawks would move no further. On 4th and goal, pressure up front from juniors Iain McCarthy and George Lambros forced an underthrown pass giving the ball back to the road team.

Unphased by the early mishap, junior quarterback Tyler Adamo (15-19, 221 yards, 2 touchdowns passing, 1 touchdown rushing) led the Pioneer offense back onto the field. Following an 8-yard sack, Lynnfield faced a 3rd and 15 from their own 27-yard line. Adamo kept the drive alive after finding junior receiver Madux Iovinelli (2 receptions, 48 yards) for a gain of 19-yards.

On the next play, a swing pass to senior running back Niccolo Antidormi (3 receptions, 42 receiving yards, 29 rushing yards) put the Pioneers in Amesbury territory. Facing a 4th and 5 at their opponent’s 26-yard line, Adamo was forced to roll left before heaving it to the left corner of the endzone. That is where senior captain Joey Cucciniello (5 catches, 61 yards, 2 touchdowns) brought the ball in to give Lynnfield a 7-0 lead in the 2nd quarter.

Coach Lamusta has always preached a “takeaway mentality” to his defense. On the next Red Hawk possession, and throughout the night, Amesbury would learn a great deal about this message.

On 4th and 3 near midfield, sophomore quarterback Justin Dube fumbled the ball before senior captain Alex Baldini pounced on it for the turnover. Lynnfield then extended their lead late in the 2nd quarter when junior kicker Massimo Lograsso (3/3 PAT’s, 1/1 field goals) drilled a 30-yarder making it 10-0. Lograsso was not done though, on the ensuing kick, sophomore Ben Gazit punched the ball loose and the kicker was there to secure it. The Pioneers ran out of time to score before halftime but had made a defensive statement with the 10-0 lead going into the locker room.

“We were really impressed with the blocking and tackling in the game, lots of great hits led to turnovers on defense and special teams,” stated Lamusta on his team’s ability to shut Amesbury down. “The defensive line had a tough assignment against Amesbury and they rose to the challenge: Quinn Hardisty, Anthony Morales, Devin O’Connor, Chris Duprey, Ben Gazit, Oliver Ventolieri and Walter Radulski were awesome at controlling the line of scrimmage. Madux Iovinelli and Landon Verge played a unique role on the defense this week and proved their versatility in controlling the edge of the defense.”

When it came to turnovers, Lynnfield’s defense was far from finished.

The Pioneers forced a third fumble on Amesbury’s first snap of the second half, and was recovered by junior George Lambros. Facing 4th and 5 from the Amesbury 25-yard line, it was déjà vu for Lynnfield’s offense. Adamo once again rolled left then launched a pass to Cucciniello in the corner of the end zone making it 17-0.

Amesbury’s offense finally broke through on a 17-play drive resulting in a 2-yard Michael Sanchez touchdown run. Sanchez got the ball again on the 2-point try making it a 17-8 game early in the 4th quarter.

The Red Hawks had finally captured some momentum, but Lynnfield quickly seized it right back.

After Adamo threw a 29-yard completion to Iovinelli, the quarterback called his own number. Adamo faked a handoff then dashed 24-yards up the middle to the endzone putting the game on ice. The Red Hawks scored once more, but time was not on their side. The Pioneers ran the clock out and moved to 6-0 beating Amesbury 24-14.

“They all played awesome,” claimed coach Lamusta after one of his biggest wins as head coach. “We needed all 11 guys on every play, it was that type of game. Very proud of the work our guys put in at practice. The focus level gets a little better every week.”

With their first win at Amesbury since 2016, Lynnfield now controls their own destiny to clinch the CAL Baker title and end Amesbury’s chance for a three-peat.

The Pioneers will be at home next Friday for senior night playing 2-4 North Attleboro.

Knowing full well nothing has been officially clinched and anything can happen in high school football, coach Lamusta knows there is still work to be done.

“Still plenty of football left to play, so we are looking forward to the North Attleboro challenge this week.”