Melrose tops Burlington, qualifies swimmers to States

By JENNIFER GENTILE

MALDEN—The MHS boys swim team continues their successful winter, approaching midseason with three wins including their most recent: a highly anticipated victory against rival Burlington, 83-75, on January 11 at home at Malden High. It’s a classic rivalry between two Melrose-connected coaches that makes it a must-see event, and fortunately for Melrose, fans got to see the hometown boys prevail.

An emerging pattern has developed with Melrose and Burlington swapping wins every year. And that was the case again this season. Melrose was off to a strong start with the 200 free, 200 IM and 50 free, with those wins setting the tone. Melrose head coach Alex Pennachio noted how key that quick start was. “Those events gave us a strong early lead and forced Burlington to have to play catch up.”

He praises Melrose’s work freestyle events. “We’ve dominated the freestyle events with Will Lowe on distance and 50 and 100 free with Jos Baranyi.”

Against the Red Devils Melrose saw first place finishes from Will Lowe in the 200 free, Ben Terentiyev in the 200 IM and breast, Owen Molway in the butterfly, Jos Baranyi 100 free and the relay teams of Terentiyev, Will Lowe, Gabe Hunnicutt and Jos Baranyi.

At press time, Melrose has qualified plenty of athletes for sectionals and states, so expect this team’s season to go the distance. Two swimmers have qualified for individual swims at States which includes Ben Terentiyev in the 200 IM and 100 breast and Jos Baranyi in the 50 and 100 free. “Will Lowe is also close to Sectionals in the 500 free,” notes the coach.

Melrose will also send three relay teams to Sectionals with swims consisting of Will Lowe, Gabe Hunnicutt and Owen Molway, plus others. Overall, relays have been a relative strength for Melrose all season. “All three A-relays have qualified for Sectionals and our B-relays have been very competitive,” says Pennachio. “There are more points available to win in the relays than the individual races, so having strong relays have played a big role in our success.”

This weekend Melrose will compete in an important tri-meet against Lexington and Central Catholic. “Both meets should be close and if we manage to beat both we solidify a winning season,” notes the coach.

This is an experienced team that is peaking at the right time, contends the coach, “This group has been working very hard in practice for a couple years now, and while it has been easy to track their progress in terms of personal best times, to see the results on the scoreboard has really uplifted the team and brought out a new life in them which is great to see.”