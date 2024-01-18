Twin wins set the stage for a perfect Sr. Night

By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

MEDFORD—It was a successful Martin Luther King Day for the Melrose High girls hockey team on Monday afternoon as they hammered guest Cambridge Rindge and Latin, 9-1, at the Flynn Rink on January 15.

With the non-league victory, Melrose has improved to 3-5 overall as they completed the season sweep over the 0-9 Falcons.

Melrose led 3-0 after the first period and 6-1 after the second.

Melrose’s Kate Rynak and Grace Daniels led the attack with two goals each. Single Melrose goals were scored by Jessie Zulon, Ella Daniels, Addison Savidge, Julia McNeeley, and Lucy Clark.

Melrose’s Ella Daniels finished the day with four points as she had a team-high three assists.

“They have a shorthanded team and had to use one of their position players to play goalie,” explained Melrose head coach Frank Sorrenti.

Melrose out shot the Falcons on net, 28-21, as goalie Ruby Hansen made 20 saves. Hansen improved to 3-5 in goal with the victory.

All nine goals were even strength as Melrose improved to 3-1 in non-league games this winter.

It was also the team’s Senior Day as Lucy Clark and Samantha Lyons were both honored before the game.

It was the second game in a row that Melrose scored nine times as they rolled over non-league Concord-Carlisle, 9-4, last Saturday morning at home.

“We got off to a quick start but they threatened in the second and early in the third before we fended them off,” pointed out Sorrenti.

Melrose led 4-0 after the first period and 7-3 after the second. Early in the third the Patriots cut the lead to 7-4, but Melrose closed them out with the game’s two final goals.

The Daniels sisters both scored twice while Zulon, Savidge, Zoe Blackburn, Nora Murray and Caroline Kenny-Kruchkevich all scored once.

For Kenny-Kruthkewich, an eighth-grader, it was her first-career goal. Only one goal was on the power play for Melrose and that was by Ella Daniels.

Melrose out shot the Patriots on goal, 24-22, as Hansen made 18 stops.

On Jan. 10, Melrose fell to guest Burlington, 7-3.

“With all respect to Reading, Burlington is the best team we have played so far,” said Sorrenti, as the Red Devils improved to 6-1 overall.

Burlington led 1-0 after the first 15 minutes and 3-1 after the second period. Grace Daniels scored the first Melrose goal in the second period to cut the lead to 3-1.

Clark and McNeeley had the two third-period goals as McNeeley’s came on the power play.

Burlington out shot Melrose on net, 29-15, as Hansen made 22 saves.

Melrose looks for its first league win on Jan. 20 as they take on Stoneham-Wilmington at the Stoneham Arena. Face-off is at 6 pm.

They then visit Lexington on Jan. 24 at the Hayden Rink with that game starting at 7:15 pm.