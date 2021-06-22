Boys’ track and field are runners-up at D2 North Championship

Jun 22, 2021 by Keith Curtis

Diaz, Stratton and 4×800 are individual champs

Published in the June 22, 2021 edition.

WESTON — The Wakefield High boys’ track and field team set out to finish this challenging year on a positive note and compete for the MIAA Division 2 North Sectional State Championship over the weekend at Weston High. That is exactly what they did as they finished 2nd overall in team scoring (out of 26 teams) with 78 points. Points go to the top eight places in each event with 10 points for first and 8,6,5,4,3,2 and1 for the following places.

Day 1

The Warriors kicked off the championship in a big way with a 1-2-3 finish in the one mile run. Sophomore Ben Stratton took the win in an eight second personal best of 4:31.01. Junior Mike Roberto was 2nd in 4:32.59. Junior Ajay Haridasse completed the sweep finishing 3rd in a PR of 4:34.52. The threesome closed over the last 400 meters in a blazing 61, 62 and 63 seconds.

In the 800 meters, senior Zack Jellison placed 10th in 2:03.81, senior Colin Rudy placed 15th in 2:09.51 and junior James Christie ran 2:16.

In the pole vault, junior Josh Catino placed 11th with a PR of 9’6”.

Junior Thomas Dowd had a breakthrough race in the two mile placing 2nd overall with a huge 19 second personal best, running 9:54.84. Senior Jonathan D’Ambrosio placed 10th in 10:21.71.

The 4×800 meter relay team of Stratton, Haridasse, Roberto and Bradley Diaz took 1st place in a time of 8:14.75.

The Warriors finished the first day in first with 42 points.

Day 2

Senior Logan Cosgrove continued the championship pursuit with a 2nd place in the shot put. His throw of 47’4.25” was enough to secure the eight points.

Senior Tucker Stikeman placed a strong 4th place in the 200 meters in a time of 23.55.

Junior Bradley Diaz ran an impressive 400 meters, winning by over a second with a time of 49.60. Freshman Joe Patt ran a PR of 56.91 to place 17th.

Both Stikeman and MyKease Driggers advanced to the finals of the 100 meters where they placed 4th and 6th running times of 11.52 and 11.55, respectively.

In the 110 meter hurdles, Matt Burns placed 7th with a time of 17.05 seconds to grab a few points for the team. Josh Catino placed 21st in a time of 18.99.

Cosgrove followed up his shot put performance with a 7th place in the discus with a throw of 122’9”.

The 4×100 meter relay team of sophomore Ryan Tracy, sophomore Javin Willis, sophomore Jaden Blake and junior Mardin Minasian ran a time of 47.69 for 16th.

The 4×400 meter relay team of senior Andrew Roos, junior James Christie, senior Colin Rudy and senior Jonathan D’Ambrosio placed 8th to earn a point in a time of 3:39.08.

“I am really proud of the way our team competed on Thursday and Sunday. Every single athlete came out and gave their best,” said coach Ruben Reinoso. “I am really proud of our coaching staff and everything they do for our kids. It is nice to see that Wakefield is among the elite teams in the state.”

Athletes advancing to the All State Championship on Thursday are Stikeman (100,200), Diaz (400, 4×800), Stratton (mile, 4×800), Roberto (mile, 4×800), Haridasse (mile,4×800) and Cosgrove (shot put).