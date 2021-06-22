BSU shows community spirit

Jun 22, 2021 by Keith Curtis

Published in the June 22, 2021 edition.

By GAIL LOWE

WAKEFIELD—The Wakefield Interfaith Food Pantry (WIFP) recently gained $155 in food, water and toiletries thanks to the fundraising efforts of Wakefield Memorial High School’s METCO Black Student Union (BSU) members.

This past February, BSU members held their first fundraiser at Fuddruckers in Reading. After discussing various options on where the proceeds should go, it was agreed to donate the goods purchased at Market Basket in Reading to the WIFP, said Angela Driggers, METCO staff member and BSU advisor.

“The WIFP staff were thankful and appreciative that the students chose this important community service,” Driggers said. “While presenting the donation, the students were given a quick tour of the food pantry. BSU members — all amazing young people who collectively have great ideas and a vision to grow — felt really good and happy that they could help.”

BSU Vice President Ania Jacob said that it was a “great day” to give back to the community. In the coming days, BSU projects will include donating books about Juneteenth to Wakefield’s elementary schools grades kindergarten through 12. A summer picnic honoring Juneteenth was also held on the shores of Lake Quannapowitt on Thursday, June 17 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Driggers, a METCO parent for the past 12 years, provided guidance to the BSU while the students were raising funds at Fuddruckers in Reading. She has also been a METCO employee for the past eight years as a paraprofessional and bus monitor. Driggers said that In her role, she has always put the students first. At times she has provided support by simply checking in. “I’ve built trust and respect with many students — not just in the MECTO program. I’ve always made it so the students are comfortable sharing and expressing their views concerning schoolwork, friends, work or just daily life events,” she commented.

The BSU got its start in 2018 when a few students approached Driggers about establishing the group. Her first question was, “What would be the core values?” The students stated they would like to help bring understanding and provide knowledge regarding racism and equality.

“We started with a chat about goals and then the students went to the high school Principal Amy McLeod for approval,” said Driggers. “The BSU started slow and small, but in 2019 they started growing and going strong with lots of great things in mind.”

Giving back to the community didn’t end with the WIFP food donations. In May, Driggers learned that her Facebook friend Nicole Calabrese had posted about gardening in her plot at the community garden in J.J. Round Park on Main Street. She then asked Calabrese how to obtain a plot but learned they had all been taken for the season. Even so, Calabrese offered to share hers with the BSU members.

BSU Vice President Jacob said that she and her peers, with the assistance of Driggers, decorated rocks to place around the community garden at the Main Street Park as well as plant in one of the plots.

Over the years, Driggers said she has built solid connections and friendships with administration staff, teachers, parents and students within the Wakefield community.

The BSU has six active board members and even more during monthly meetings on the second and fourth Wednesdays. Members include Amiya Driggers, president; Jacob; Joy Defendre, secretary; Isabella Birchem, treasurer and Ajhany Cherisme and Katie Patt, social media liaisons.

Students involved in the fundraiser were Birchem, Jacob, Faith Defendre, Joy Defendre, Adjhany Cherisme, Amiya Driggers, ReignYah Grant, Rachel Junta, Katie Patt and Kiara Germeil.

A call placed to the WIFP for comment was not returned.