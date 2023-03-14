THE 4×800 relay team took another 5 seconds off their time at the New England Championship on March 4, finishing 7th overall in a time of 8:10.41. (WMHS Track Photo)

Patt takes 9th in State Pentathalon

BOSTON — The Wakefield High boys’ track and field team sent their 4×800 relay team to the New England Championship held at the Reggie Lewis Center on March 4.

The Warriors ran an outstanding race and finished with a season best time of 8:10.41, placing 7th overall and the 4th Massachusetts team.

The team consisted of William Mezikofsky who led off with a fast opening leg of 2:00; Liam Taggart who also ran a personal best of 2:03; Ollie Polster who was 3rd with a personal best of 2:04 and Ben Stratton who ran a strong anchor leg to move from 8th to 7th in a time of 2:01.

Joseph Patt recently competed in the MSTCA State Pentathalon against over 100 athletes in Massachusetts. With five events going towards scoring, Patt scored a total of 3,025 points, which placed him 9th overall.

The first event of the day was the 55 meter hurdles. Patt ran a personal best in a time of 8.75 seconds.

He moved onto the high jump where he cleared a height of 5’9.75”.

Patt then moved on to the long jump where he jumped 17’11.75”.

After the long jump he competed in the shot put and had his best finish of the day placing 6th overall with 39’7.75” to add big points to his total.

Finally he ran a personal best in the 1000 meters of 2:59 to finish the night and secure his place in the top 10.

The Warriors sent a boys’ relay team and a girls’ relay team to the New Balance Indoor Nationals Track and Field Championship this past weekend. Lucas Kehoe also competed in the high jump. A full story will appear at a later date.