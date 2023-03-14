CAST OF “Lost Girl”

WAKEFIELD — Wakefield Memorial High School Theater Arts has advanced to the next round of the 2023 Massachusetts Educational Theater Guild’s DramaFest competition with its production of “Lost Girl” by Kimberly Belflower. Additional performances have been announced.

Seven WMHS students won awards during the preliminary round: Hailey Allocco (Excellence in Acting); Erin Caldo (Excellence in Lighting Design); Charlotte Hill (Excellence in Acting); Paige MacGibbon (Excellence in Acting); Sam McGhee (Excellence in Lighting Execution); Jhalak Patel (Excellence in Stage Management); and Ian Wieneke (Excellence in Acting).

The next performance will be held on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at the North Reading High School Performing Arts Center (189 Park Street, North Reading) at 7 p.m. This evening will also include a performance of “Beautiful Burnout” by Bryony Lavery presented by North Reading High School Masquers. “Beautiful Burnout” has also advanced to the next round of the competition. Tickets for the North Reading performance are $10 for adults and $5 for students for both shows. Tickets can be purchased at the door. Each performance runs approximately 40 minutes.

The semi-final round of the DramaFest competition will take place on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at the J. Everett Collins Center for the Performing Arts at Andover High School (100 Shawsheen Road, Andover). Wakefield High School’s “Lost Girl” will perform at 11:30 a.m. Other schools performing at that location include Notre Dame Academy (Hingham), Rockport HS, Weston HS, Everett HS, and Andover HS. Tickets for the Andover performance are $10 for all six shows. Tickets can be purchased at the door. Each performance runs approximately 40 minutes.