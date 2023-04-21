AMONG THOSE who are helping the Melrose High boy’s track team find victory is Pablo Léton Cámara. (Liane McCarthy photo)

By JENNIFER GENTILE

WOBURN—The Melrose High boy’s track team is off to a 1-1 start to the season thanks to a strong win over Stoneham last Saturday afternoon at a league meet held at Woburn High.

Melrose topped the Spartans, 89-47.

Among the highlights was a sweep of the 400-meter hurdles behind the work of Russell O’Donnell, first at 1:00.35 and Jevon Ssebugwawo in second.

Melrose also swept the 800 with Ellis lurilli-Hough placing first and Adam Caldwell and Jonah Tully second and third respectively. Ellis lurilli-hough also emerged victorious in the 1 mile, an event Melrose swept with Adam Caldwell second and Henry McCormack third in the race.

Melrose started the day off in the 100 meter dash with Josh Grant placing second and in the 200 meter Brandan Radzik finishing second for Melrose, generating points for the team.

In the 400 Sam O’Donnell and Jack Kavanaugh placed first and third. Distance remained a big strength for Melrose, as they saw Caleb Barnes topped the 2-mile and Peter Story came in second. Melrose also saw strength in the 100 hurdles with Giancarlo Martinis-Torre second and Frost Dragon third.

Melrose’s relay teams both prevailed, behind the 4×100 work of Josh Grant, Tyler Lecomte, Brendan Radzik and Keegan Maloney. And in the 4×400 Melrose flew past the Spartans with runs from Jack Kavanaugh, Jonah Tully, Pablo Leton Camara and Sam O’Donnell.

Melrose took the high jump as well, with Sam Madden clinching first with a 6-0 reach. Tommy McElligot prevailed in the triple jump and Jack Claeys was second in the shot put. Melrose also excelled in the long jump with Josh Grant placing first followed by Sam Madden and Brendan Radzik.

Coach Tim Morris’ team hopes to go on a winning streak when they host Watertown on Tuesday at Pine Bank, perhaps their only appearance this season at their home turf. Gun shot starts at 4:15.