Town Council notebook

By MARK SARDELLA

WAKEFIELD — At its most recent meeting, the Town Council made annual appointments to the town committees under its jurisdiction.

Shane McCarthy was appointed to the Advisory Board of Public Works.

Diana Kennedy and Jessica Sutich were appointed to the Arts Council.

Daniel Calore, Tracy Cleversey and Samuel Hockenbury were appointed to serve on the Capital Planning Committee.

The Town Council appointed Shane McCarthy, William Reading and Eric Reid to the CATV Advisory Committee.

Appointed to the Commission on Disabilities were Lois Benjamin, Paul Paglierani and Daniel Benjamin.

Frank J. Luciani and Kenneth Alepedis were re-appointed to the Conservation Commission.

The Town Council appointed Julie Brown and Jim Morin to the Council on Aging.

Named to the Environmental Sustainability Committee were Christina Olivieri, Lillian Guinther and Steffin Spears.

Paul Torraca was appointed to the Fence Viewers Committee.

Nancy Bertrand was reappointed to the Historical Commission and Theresa Frazier was appointed as a voting member of the Historical Commission.

Jessica Sutich, Jillian Dyment and Olivia Dannenberg were appointed to the Human Rights Commission.

Reappointed to the Permanent Building Committee were Charles Tarbell, Marc Moccio, and Philip Renzi. Appointed to a vacant slot on the PBC was Erin Demerjian.

Susan Hickey, Richard Stevens and Gerald Barrett were reappointed to the Recreation Commission. Erin MacDonough was appointed to a vacant slot on the Commission.

Reappointed to the Veterans Advisory Committee were Robert Ettinger, Kristi Yentile, Marion Dennehy, Marc Young and Paul Cancelliere. Dale Findlay and Christoper Olsen were appointed to fill two vacant positions.

The Town Council reappointed David Hatfield and Tom Lucey to the Zoning Board of Appeals.

—

Because the town’s supervisory union has ratified its new contract, several previously approved FY 2024 budgets had to be updated to reflect changes in the personal services line items.

The Assessing Department budget was increased from $247,476 to $249,924.

The Recreation Department budget was increased by $3,107 to $125,696.

A sum of $10,336 was added to the Inspectional Services Department budget, bringing the total to $467,443.

The Library Department budget was increased from $1,929,408 to $1,933,734.

In other business this week, the Town Council:

Approved an intermunicipal agreement whereby Wakefield will provide water based on a fee schedule to the Lynnfield Center Water District.