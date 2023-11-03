WAKEFIELD — Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Wakefield officially celebrated the installation of The Rev. Brett R. Johnson in an evening service on Tuesday, October 10. The Right Rev. Alan M. Gates, Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of MA officiated. The Rev. Johnson is the 21st rector of the parish since it was established in 1870. The service celebrated the mutual ministry of this vibrant parish and its new rector to love God and serve the world with prayer, music and an inspiring sermon from Bishop Gates, “Here if you need us.”

Other participants included The Rt. Rev. Thomas James Brown, Bishop of Maine; The Rev. Katharine Cope Evans, the 19th Rector of Emmanuel (retired); and over 20 other clergy. Michael Salvatore, Barbara Bruns and Jeremy Bruns, Music Directors for Wakefield, Andover and Winchester Episcopal parishes, led a choir of more than 30 to celebrate the occasion. The packed church was filled to overflowing as parishioners, friends and family members formally celebrated Rev. Brett’s ministry.

A festive reception followed the service.

“I am so happy to be part of this flourishing community,” said the Rev. Brett R. Johnson. “Emmanuel is a place where you are beloved and where you are invited to belong.” The Rev. Johnson lives in North Reading with his husband, David McSweeny. Brett has served Episcopal parishes including Newton, Beverly, Danvers and Andover. He has also been a hospital chaplain serving cancer patients and has had a long and impressive career as a vocal instructor and vocalist prior to being called to the priesthood.

“Rev. Brett has already had a tremendous impact on our church and the community since his arrival a few months ago, so we are thrilled to hold the ‘official’ ceremony and blessing by the Diocese,” said an enthusiastic parishioner. “Come meet him yourself and see!”

Emmanuel Episcopal Church is a welcoming, inclusive congregation, located at the corner of Main and Bryant St. Sunday worship with celebration of the Holy Eucharist is offered at 8 and 10 a.m. Nursery care for those age three and under and church school for children and youth is offered during the 10 a.m. family-friendly service. The church is handicapped accessible via the Bryant St. entrance.