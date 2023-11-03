WAKEFIELD — They grew up together, the First Parish Congregational Church and the community now known as Wakefield. They came into being 380 years ago and are still going strong.

In an article contained in the book “Wakefield: 350 Years by the Lake,” Marcia Phinney writes that the “first settlers of this town were granted their land by the Colony Court upon the condition ‘that they shall within two years…be a village fit to contain a convenient number of inhabitants which in due time may have a church there.’”

First Parish’s first meetinghouse was built in 1644, near the northerly corner of Albion and Main streets. The meetinghouse was most likely made of wood “felled by the settlers in their new wilderness home,” Phinney writes. “It was a militant church and congregation, for those early settlers came to the house of worship armed; the house was unheated, unlit and cold in the winter. It was a house of God for strong and courageous men and women!”

Many of Wakefield’s past leaders and leading citizens worshipped at a First Parish meetinghouse.

There have been several meetinghouses built since the first one, most standing on or near Church Street. The current First Parish Congregational Church family worships on the shore of Lake Quannapowitt in an iconic stone building dedicated on Feb. 1, 1912. According to the Phinney article in the Wakefield 350 book, it was designed by the Boston architectural firm Hartwell, Richardson & Driver. Built in Byzantine Romanesque style, “the structure is composed of two shades of gray granite from quarries in Monson, Mass. and the roof is light gray slate. Externally, there are four towers in the structure: a square tower at the southwest and three round staircase towers. An impressive archway facing Church Street is the main entrance.”

Membership doubled between 1912 and 1944, creating the need for building expansion.

Today, the church still stands strong, both physically and religiously. This Sunday, November 5, 380 years of God’s Faithfulness will be celebrated at the First Parish Congregational Church of Wakefield (a United Church of Christ). Two worship services will be offered Sunday morning. A Traditional service at 9:30 a.m. (hymns/organ music) and a Contemporary service at 11 a.m. (Cornerstone praise band). Children’s Chapel is available during the 11 a.m. service and childcare provided. First Parish’s mission is to welcome all people into a life-changing, ever-growing relationship with Jesus.

Pastor John Dale and members of First Parish’s church family will enjoy welcoming visitors to the church on this special celebration. A fellowship hour is offered after the 11 a.m. service with beverages and light refreshments provided. For additional information you may call the church office at 781-245-1644 or email at office@fpccwakefield.org.

In 1994, when Wakefield and the First Parish Congregational Church celebrated 350 years together, Marcia Phinney wrote:

“Time does not stand still; changes are made with growth of the individual, the church, the town, the state, the nation and the world, hopefully for the betterment of mankind. Our church has enjoyed a prosperous and highly successful past and has brought forth many outstanding Christian and community leaders of note for generations.”

With many more still to come.