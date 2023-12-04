STONEHAM — Bridgestone Retail Operations (Bridgestone), a subsidiary of Bridgestone Americas, celebrated with Stoneham youth when they unveiled a new passenger van donated to Boys & Girls Clubs of Stoneham & Wakefield that will give more kids and teens access to high-impact, out-of-school programming.

The donation is a part of Bridgestone’s Driving Great Futures initiative, which has raised over $20 million to connect kids and teens with Boys & Girls Clubs of America programs and resources across the U.S. since 2015.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Stoneham & Wakefield is one of 12 locations nationwide to receive a grant this year from Bridgestone to purchase a new passenger van equipped with world-class Bridgestone tires. The Club was selected from a field of almost 200 applicants. The new van will provide transportation for kids to get to and from the Club, as well as allow for field trips and other enrichment opportunities. Bridgestone will also support Boys & Girls Clubs of Stoneham & Wakefield by maintaining the new vehicle at its retail stores, helping to ensure that it stays in good working order.

“At Bridgestone, we believe in the transformative power of Boys & Girls Clubs programming to bridge gaps and build strong futures for young people,” said Marko Ibrahim, president, Bridgestone Retail Operations. “We are honored to help Boys & Girls Clubs of Stoneham & Wakefield reach more kids and teens who will now have access to life-changing resources and experiences.”

“This new van isn’t just a vehicle. It’s a symbol of opportunity, connection and hope for the kids and families we serve,” said Adam Rodgers, chief executive officer, Boys & Girls Clubs of Stoneham & Wakefield. “We are grateful for the support of Bridgestone who are truly helping us drive great futures.”

In 2015, Bridgestone established its national partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America with the mission of making out-of-school programming more accessible to Club youth and their families. Through donations collected at the company’s 2,200+ retail stores, Bridgestone has contributed funds to address transportation-related needs, including maintenance and repairs of existing Club vehicles and the purchase of new vans, as well as bridge technology divides through the purchase of new computers and hotspots that support in-person Club programming, virtual classroom learning and other technology infrastructure needs.