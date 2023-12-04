NORTH READING — Residents are reminded that the final fall curbside collection of yard waste, including grass clippings, leaves and small branches, will take place on Saturday, December 9.

Place leaves in paper yard waste bags curbside by 6:30 a.m. (no plastic bags or barrels allowed).

Branches must be no greater than 3 inches in diameter and cut into lengths of no longer than 3 feet.

Branches must be bundles and tied (not bagged).

DPW yard open

Additionally, due to seasonally high use, the yard waste drop off site at the Richard Spindler DPW Facility, 166 Chestnut St., will remain open for an additional two weekends, through Saturday, December 9.