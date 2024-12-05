Offers workouts using custom-engineered machines, featuring slow movements for fast results



MELROSE — btone FITNESS announced the official opening of its newest location in Melrose. The new 1,400 square-foot studio is the growing company’s 21st studio and is the latest in the company’s rapidly expanding franchise portfolio, which now totals 18 franchisees in the United States.

The new Melrose studio, located at 511 Main St., next to the Beauty Cafe, is owned and operated by Lynnfield resident Jenny Sheehan, who says the btone workout is a “genius hybrid of resistance training, yoga and pilates, making it the perfect workout to successfully achieve your fitness and wellness goals, just in time for the upcoming holiday season and new year ahead.”

The Melrose studio joins other btone FITNESS locations located throughout New England, including those in greater Boston, Hartford, CT and Providence, RI, and the company’s newest studios in Lakeview, Chicago and Salt Lake City, Utah. Expansion plans call for additional studios to open here in Massachusetts including one in Cohasset next month. New locations are also set to open in Maine, New Hampshire, New York and Florida in the coming year ahead.

btone FITNESS was founded by Jody Merrill, who says, “We’re so excited to introduce Melrose to btone FITNESS this weekend.” She adds that “Jenny Sheehan is the quintessential franchise partner because she’s been a btone owner and ambassador for many years. This isn’t Jenny’s first time at the btone rodeo. We know she’ll continue to successfully expand the brand even further throughout the North Shore of Boston.”

According to Sheehan, “I’ve had my sights set on Melrose since the beginning days of franchising. It just felt like the perfect home for a new btone studio. A sort of city-like feel in the suburbs. But I’m never one to rush a spot that doesn’t fit, and instead, I opened btone Middleton first and then took over Lexington last year, so I wasn’t actively searching for another location. But when this opportunity presented itself, it felt like a sign, and I knew immediately it would be our next location. We love that it’s right downtown on Main Street, in the heart of Melrose, surrounded by other like-minded businesses. Exactly what we always envisioned!”

The new Melrose studio will offer 12 custom-engineered machines [exclusive to btone FITNESS] to ensure a highly personalized class where clients will feel comfortable regardless of their fitness levels. Unlike other group exercise classes, btone specializes in 45-minute, total-body TONE workouts on these custom machines, allowing clients to tailor each and every move with spring resistance and body placement. Clients can easily and safely modify or vary their workout based on their current fitness level and wellness goals. Adds Sheehan, “btone makes it easy to squeeze in a total-body workout during the day, before or after work, or whenever your busy schedule permits. Our classes hit every muscle in your body. From move to move, you have the ability to tailor and adjust your workout resistance, along with your body positioning, to make each exercise the most comfortable and effective it can be. While our movements are slow, they deliver fast results. This is the wildly efficient 45-minute workout you need for the upcoming winter and there’s nothing else like it in Melrose. All levels and ages are welcome, for every body, every day.”

Sheehan concludes with, “btone FITNESS is the perfect fusion workout that challenges you to gain results, but also scales to meet you where you’re at in your fitness journey. It’s low impact and resistance based, making it sustainable at any stage in your life, from training to pregnancy to injury or aging. I’ve worked in the industry for more than a decade and have taught most methods, but btone is the only workout I found to be the safest and most effective for the body where you neither plateau nor burn out.”

Pre-opening offers, available for a limited time only:

• 8 classes for $99.00

• 5 classes for $89.00

• One pre-opening special offer per person; other restrictions apply

Website: https://www.btonefitness.com/locations/melrose

Social: @btoneFITNESSMelrose