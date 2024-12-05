MELROSE — The City of Melrose is sharing the following updates for the upcoming

week:

City Yard open extra Saturday in December

With December snow less frequent than in past decades and trees still shedding their leaves, Mayor Grigoraitis and the Melrose Department of Public Works will open the City Yard at 90 Tremont Street for leaf and yard waste drop off for an additional Saturday on December 14. The yard will be open to residents for yard waste drop-off from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

2025 Property Tax Work-off applications open

Are you interested in helping the community and getting a break on your property tax bills? Property Tax Work-off Program applications for 2025 program are available on the Council on Aging webpage at www.cityofmelrose.org and in the Council on Aging office. Applicants must be age 60 or older and must reapply each year. Thanks to an update to the program enacted earlier this year by the mayor and City Council, participants can earn up to $2,000 tax reduction in 2025.