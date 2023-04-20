NORTH READING – The 2023 Memorial Day parade, organized by the North Reading Company of Minit and Militia, will step off from the Town Common at 10 a.m., on Monday May 29, as the town marks observances to honor the service men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

Units that have not marched in the parade in recent years must notify and be approved. To seek approval, contact Richard Stratton, Parade Coordinator, by email ([email protected]) or phone (978-664-6202), prior to Saturday, May 13.

The route of the parade will proceed from the common down the Bow Street side, past the Flint Memorial Library, then turn left down Park Street, turning right at Nan’s Cafe, continuing on Park Street East to Mount Vernon Street, then right on to Haverhill Street, where the parade will return by turning right on to Park Street, then proceed left on Bow Street, passing the reviewing stand in front of the library, then to the common for closing ceremonies at 11 a.m.

The parade will be preceded by early morning services with the traditional prayer, reading of the Roll of Honor and musket salute.

The services will begin at the Riverside Cemetery at 7 a.m.; proceed to Harmony Vale Cemetery at 7:45 a.m., then on to the Ipswich River Park Blue Star Memorial at 8:15 a.m., closing with services at the Park Street Cemetery at 8:45 a.m.

The public is cordially invited to attend these services, which honor our veterans.

Refreshments will be served in the Third Meeting House on the Common at the conclusion of all activities for services and parade participants.

Veterans sought to participate

Veterans of all wars are invited to participate in the parade, including Global War on Terrorism (GWOT) veterans, both discharged and active, commented Veterans Director Sue Magner. Uniforms are not required, but always welcomed, or veterans can wear their hats, vests, etc., she said.

The Veterans’ Services Office is also looking for a volunteer with a flatbed truck to decorate and make into a great float honoring our veterans!

Please contact the Veterans Office at 978-357-5211 or [email protected] to provide parade organizers with a head count.

And keep in an eye out in the Transcript for additional parade details in the coming weeks.