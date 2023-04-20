ISABEL BROZENA AND KRISTEN GALVIN meet with volunteers Debra Guarnotta (Winter Hill Bank) and Danny Walbourne (Reading Cooperative Bank) to explore checking and savings account options during a Reality Fair budget simulation held for NRHS juniors April 12. In the background, Dave O’Neil of Century 21 helps students consider the cost of splitting an apartment with roommates. (Lillian Hartman Photo)
About The Author
Related Posts
Firefighters battle box company blaze
April 20, 2023
Front Page: April 20, 2023
April 20, 2023
John Welsh, 73
April 20, 2023
Softball splits non-league games against Reading, Gloucester
April 20, 2023