By MARK SARDELLA

WAKEFIELD — One stark difference emerged among the three candidates running for School Committee during this week’s debate at WCAT. Incumbent Kevin Piskadlo and candidate Pete Davis said they favored limiting parental involvement in educational decisions, while candidate Alexandra Makarewicz called for parents to have more say in how their children are educated.

Makarewicz, Davis and Piskadlo are running for two School Committee seats in the April 25 Town Election. All three participated in the live televised debate on Monday. Town Moderator Bill Carroll served as debate moderator. Questions were posed to the candidates by Daily Item Editor Bob Burgess and former Town Councilor Ann Santos.

The candidates were asked about recent controversies in some communities where parents have called for removal of school materials and questioned the appropriateness of certain elements of curriculum.

Piskadlo labeled “book banning” as “very scary.” He asserted that educational decisions should be left up to the experts on the school faculty and staff.

“I don’t think we should allow those who are not experts to have a say in what is taught in our school system,” he said, adding that it is “critical” to allow educational experts to decide how to prepare students for the future.

Davis agreed, saying, that he was “a big ‘No’” on book-banning. “National divisive politics don’t belong in our schools,” He said, adding that the best approach would be to “work together to provide the best education to students.”

Makarewicz said that she was “the polar opposite” from the other two candidates on this issue.

“I believe parents have every right to see what curriculum, materials and books are being used in their kids’ schools,” she said. “There are materials in our schools that are not acceptable to parents if they were to see it.” She maintained that parents have an absolute right to call attention to such materials.

Asked about the most important role of a School Committee member, Makarewicz said that it was “to be the voice of the parents and the students.” She said that it was important to let parents know that their voices are heard and that there is someone on the committee “who is fighting for them.”

Piskadlo identified three important roles for School Committee members: budget, policy and working with the superintendent to set goals for the school system. He said that the School Committee should create policies that advance those goals and keep students safe while allowing the faculty and staff to thrive. He said that it was important to spend responsibly without jeopardizing education.

Davis said that his top priority was the safety of kids, calling it “the No. 1 thing we owe our kids and parents.” He stressed that he was not just talking about gun violence but also about emotional safety.

“Kids shouldn’t be bullied for being different,” he said.

The candidates were asked to address issues of mental health in schools.

Davis said that it was important to provide the best resources to support kids that are struggling. He pointed to the Youth Risk Behavior Survey, which showed kids vaping in 7th and 8th grade along with other risky behaviors.

“It’s about providing the best, supporting environment for students,” he said.

Makarewicz said the Special Education Department is a big component when addressing students’ mental health. She cited the importance of arriving at proper diagnoses as well as giving teachers the support they need in order to provide the best services.

Piskadlo said that mental health was not just a school issue but also a public health issue. The School Committee needs to make sure that faculty and staff feel supported, he said, while continuing to collaborate with public health officials. He cited Parent University as an example of such collaboration.

Asked about the schools’ greatest capital needs, Makarewicz first talked about investing in the hiring of top-notch staff. In terms of buildings, she said that maintaining the new high school would be crucial. As the town grows, she said, the School Committee would also need to keep an eye on the elementary schools to determine if additional space is needed.

Piskadlo said that until recently he would have cited the high school as the greatest capital need. Now, he said, the Greenwood School needs work to bring it up to date. He also cited school security measures and the need for accessible playground equipment as capital needs.

Davis said that with talk of universal Pre-K coming to Massachusetts, the town would need a place to put all those kids. He agreed on the need to address security as well as upgrading the Greenwood School. He suggested looking for more grant opportunities before asking taxpayers for more.

The School Committee debate will be aired on WCAT’s Government Channel at various times between now and the election. It can also be viewed any time on WCAT’s YouTube channel at youtube.com/user/WCATWakefield as well as on WCAT’s Facebook page.

The debate was produced by Ally Houghton. The TV crew included WCAT Executive Director Ryan Boyd, Ian McDermott, George Rosatone, Dominik Chadwick and Barbara Worley. High School Interns working on the debate included Taylor Dubiel, Cavan Hill, Henry Jackson and Ryan Paige. Brian McCoubrey and Joie Gerrish also assisted with the production.