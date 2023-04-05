PEN AND INK by Julianna Heikkinen

WAKEFIELD — The Wakefield Memorial High School Visual Arts Department happily invites the public to their gallery show: “Here & Now: A Visual Arts Exhibition” on Thursday, April 13 from 6-8 p.m. at the Gov. John A. Volpe Library (on the lower level of WMHS).

Over 600 pieces of student artwork will be on display ranging from drawing, painting, ceramics, photography and digital art. The exhibit features pieces from high school courses including Studio Art 1 & 2, Drawing & Painting, Ceramics 1 & 2, Photography and Graphic Design. This is the biggest showcase of the year, and a true celebration of the arts. You won’t want to miss it!

Along with viewing hundreds of works of art, National Art Honor Society students will be leading small art activities – including spin art, a collaborative mosaic painting and sand art – for you or your friends and family to participate in. No attendee is too young or old to join in the fun!

Student artists worked so hard all year and this showcase is a testament to their commitment to creating their best work. Kindly save the date for Thursday, April 13 from 6-8 p.m. at WMHS for “Here & Now: A Visual Arts Exhibition.” Follow the balloons to the lot on Hemlock Road to enter through the back door of Wakefield High. Light refreshments will be provided.