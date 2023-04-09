THE MELROSE High girls winter track team held their season ending banquet on March 28 at Most Blessed Sacrament Church’s function room. There they celebrated their outgoing and incoming captains, from left to right: outgoing captains Jill Bakey, Meghan Radzik, and Gabby Hill. They are joined by incoming captains Ava Picone, Alison Doherty, Amy Rowe, and Amara Otaluka. (courtesy photo)
