MELROSE — Recently, Northeastern University student Corinne Francazio and her mom Carla Morelli of Melrose, participated in the area’s largest university-run Relay For Life. Corinne was a member of the event leadership team and relayed for her mom Carla, who was diagnosed with stage one breast cancer in 2017.

“The American Cancer Society helps uplift people like my family and many families across the country. Events like Relay For Life make all the difference in the world. When you find out your loved one has cancer, it’s hard not to feel hopeless. Being able to dedicate your time and energy to be able to fundraise and give back and have a tangible result creates a sense of powerful sense of hope,” explained Corinne.